Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Monday night.

Preliminary on scene investigation revealed that at 8:41 pm, a vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane in the 3700 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian was walking in the same lane when the crash occurred. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

The driver provided a voluntary breath sample that tested zero for alcohol. Police say the driver was cited for safety belt and window tint violations.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending family notification.

This crash remains under investigation by The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit.

