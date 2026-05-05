Police investigate stabbing that leaves woman injured

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman hospitalized following a reported fight in Lafayette, authorities said.

At approximately 4:56 p.m., a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down near North University Avenue and Cameron Street regarding a stabbing victim inside a private vehicle, according to police.

The deputy requested emergency medical services. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before she was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the stabbing occurred during a physical altercation in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Authorities said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3 TIPS Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous.