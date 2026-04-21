Police increase downtown security for 40th Festival International

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Final preparations are underway for the 40th anniversary of Festival International.

Police say attendees will see an increased law enforcement presence downtown, along with extra cameras and designated medical stations. Officers are also urging festivalgoers to plan ahead, travel in groups, secure their vehicles and sign up for real-time alerts.

"This is our 40th year doing, doing festivals. So, you know, we always have the streets blocked off and we take the safety precautions that we've always taken every year," Cpl. Ashley Wood, Lafayette Police Department assistant public information officer, said.

"And, you know, we've upped the safety a little bit, but we don't discuss tactics," Wood said. "So, the streets will be blocked off. We do have the bollards that will be in place just like for Mardi Gras and for Jefferson Street."

With large crowds expected, parking will be limited. Officials encourage using the festival shuttle or rideshares and remind everyone to celebrate responsibly.

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