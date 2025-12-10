Police, families searching for two missing children

Lafayette Police and family members are looking for two kids who ran away Tuesday night, and Louisiana State Police have issued a missing child alert for them.

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafayette Police Department for a 12-year-old, Isabel Aymond, and a 13-year-old, Grayson Doucet. They were discovered missing from their Lafayette homes on Hugh Wallis Road and Harvest Creek Lane at approximately 1:00 a.m. LSP received the request to issue an advisory at 10:51 a.m.

Aymond is a white female with brown eyes and blonde hair. She is 5’0” and weighs approximately 98 pounds.

Doucet is a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5’5” and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Aymond and Doucet’s clothing descriptions are unknown, and they are believed to be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aymond or Doucet is asked to immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.

We spoke to Grayson's mother, and she told us they disappeared Tuesday night. They left their phones behind, and may have met up at the Walmart on the corner of Verot School Road and Pinhook; Isabel was coming from the area around Dough Ashy on Verot and Grayson was coming from the area of Hugh Wallis Road.

Doucet's mother said they're both on foot. She said Grayson was probably wearing a brown sweater and pants, or possibly pajama pants. He's about 5 feet 5, 100 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

If you see them, call Lafayette Police or 911 right away.