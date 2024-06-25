Police conducting active shooter training at Carencro High

CARENCRO, La. — Beginning Tuesday, June 25, through Thursday, June 27, the Carencro Police Department will conduct an active shooter training scenario at Carencro High School.

The training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carencro Police ask residents not to be alarmed by the large number of emergency vehicles in the area, as this is only a training scenario.

Officials say this is a necessary training exercise.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel