Police: Carencro childcare worker arrested for cruelty to juveniles

A childcare worker in Carencro is accused of a felony after allegedly striking two young children.

On September 10, 2025, the Carencro Police Department was requested by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to investigate an incident that took place at the Little Blessing Childcare and Pre-School in Carencro.

During the investigation, detectives learned that an employee of Little Blessings Childcare, 20-year-old Ty’ana Amor Jones of Breaux Bridge, had struck two children, ages 1 and 3, while she was employed at the childcare center, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles (Felony).

The Carencro Police Department applauds the Little Blessing Childcare and Pre-School for reporting this incident to the proper authorities, so that it could be investigated and the responsible person could be brought to justice.

