Pizza Hut damaged by fire

The Pizza Hut on Ambassador Caffery was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday.

Lafayette firefighters were first called to the restaurant in the 4400 block around 9:14 p.m., when employees reported smoke and a light haze. Emergency crews took a look at the HVAC system and turned off power to one of the units. The building then was cleared.

But around 1:30 a.m. firefighters were called back to the location and they found flames venting through the roof. They found the fire spreading in the space above the ceiling, and battled the fire for about 30 minutes before it was brought under control.

The building sustained heavy fire damage.

Fire investigators are examining the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

