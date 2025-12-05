Pitch-A-Friend brings viral social networking event to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Grab your bestie! An innovative social event aimed at helping people make new friends has recently arrived to Lafayette, and people are loving it. The chapter leader, Ruth Morrongiello says it’s bringing back something many have been craving since the pandemic but can find challenging to go out and accomplish easily: real, face-to-face connection.

Pitch a Friend in Lafayette: A trendy new way to make new social connections

Pitch-A-Friend will be taking place December 9th at 7 PM at The Tap Room in Lafayette.

So what is it? And what makes this unique? Well, if you're shy and anxious to meet someone new, don't worry, your bestie has got you!

The concept, which began in Philadelphia and has generated viral attention online, invites attendees to “pitch” their friends through short presentations, encouraging others to connect and build friendships in a relaxed, entertaining setting.

Pitch-A-Friend, a rapidly growing national event series that blends humor, social networking, and community engagement, will host a holiday themed night at The Tap Room in Lafayette.

“Everyone is in the same boat. Everyone is looking to maybe find a new best friend, someone they can go to concerts with, travel with, or just hang out,” said Ruth Morrongiello, Lafayette’s Pitch-A-Friend Chapter Leader. “Who wouldn’t be your best hype person beyond your best friend?”

Pitch-A-Friend events have boomed in popularity across Philadelphia, where weekly gatherings often draw waitlists of venues eager to participate. Organizers say the events have not only helped businesses boost weekday foot traffic but have also broken away from post-COVID habits of connecting only through phones and social media. This night in particular offers a themed twist, an ugly-sweater holiday night, complete with prizes, games, and dedicated mingling opportunities designed to reduce pressure and encourage genuine interaction.

“This is not a high-pressure situation. If you’re here just for fun and entertainment, we have games, bingo, and ways to get people to mingle,” Morrongiello said.

Organizers expect Pitch-A-Friend to become a recurring Acadiana staple and hope the event’s playful, community-focused formula will not only encourage more people to reconnect offline, but bring a boost of events to local businesses as well. Those interested in attending future gatherings or pitching a friend can learn more on the event’s website and social media pages or you can register to pitch your bestie here.

