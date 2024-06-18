Police investigating two crashes in Lafayette; Pinhook closed

Police are investigating two crashes in Lafayette.

The first crash occurred near the 1300 block of W Pinhook/Jomela, near La Quinta. Lafayette Police say the road is closed following the collision involving two vehicles.

There's another crash at 1447 NE Evangeline Thruway near Guidry's Alignment Automotive.

Minor injuries are reported.

