Physicians organize free vaccine prescription event

LAFAYETTE, LA — Doctors for Access, a grassroots network of Louisiana physicians, is running free prescription pop-up drives to ensure families can get vaccinated this season.

According to a release from the group, Louisiana is one of the only states that still requires prescriptions for recommended adult vaccines — a barrier that doctors warn is putting lives, hospitals, and entire communities at risk.

Vaccines are proven to reduce deaths and hospitalizations. Seasonal vaccines also decrease heart attacks and strokes. Everyone deserves access to this level of protection. Yet this year, for the first time, Louisiana pharmacies are requiring prescriptions for recommended vaccines, the release states.

Rising healthcare costs and the state’s severe physician shortage mean that for many, there is no avenue to get a prescription at all. This barrier leaves many of our most high-risk neighbors without protection, the release states.

Local physicians are stepping in, paying out of their own pockets and giving time away from their families, to write free prescriptions so less people are denied care. But doctors stress that these volunteer efforts cannot meet the need alone. Without state action, Louisiana will suffer preventable deaths this viral season. Several states have issued executive orders allowing pharmacies to bypass prescription requirements. Louisiana residents deserve that same timely support — and state leaders can make it happen, the release states.

The first prescription drive will be held Friday, October 3, from 1–3 pm at Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic, 206 Energy Parkway. Prescriptions will require a photo ID and patients must be eighteen or older. Pregnant patients are encouraged to attend.

“Our safest viral season is with vaccines. Prescription barriers cost lives. State leaders can fix this,” said Dr. Britni Hebert, Doctors for Access. “No medical intervention in history has saved more lives, with less risk, than vaccines. The prescription barrier is unnecessary, and it’s blocking families from care. Our state can remove that barrier today and save lives.”