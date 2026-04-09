PHOTOS: Bertand Drive designs unveiled

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) officially unveiled the design for the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project [engage.zencity.io] Wednesday night during a public meeting, sharing the vision with nearby residents, business owners, and community stakeholders.

The unveiling marked a major milestone in the project, translating months of public input into a comprehensive design focused on safety, connectivity, and long-term resilience. Engagement for the project began in December 2024, with feedback directly shaping the plan presented to the community.

“Bertrand Drive is a critical corridor for Lafayette as it connects people, places, and some of our strongest community assets,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “These designs reflect what we heard from the community and what our families need every day: more reliable infrastructure, safer access for pedestrians and cyclists, better traffic flow, and a more resilient streetscape.”

A Design Built for Performance and Experience

The unveiled design [lafayettela.gov] introduces a range of improvements that prioritize both function and experience, creating a corridor that is safer, more durable, and more inviting throughout the day and into the evening.

Key design elements include:

Enhanced pedestrian safety features, including bollards, midblock crossings, and visual paving transitions to slow traffic and improve visibility

Durable paving materials selected for longevity and long-term performance

Intentional lighting design to create a dynamic streetscape that remains active and safe from day to night

Stormwater management and storage systems designed to improve drainage and long-term resilience

Gateway and identity elements that establish a stronger sense of place along the corridor

Native plant materials to support sustainability and reduce maintenance demands

Together, these elements create a more connected and cohesive corridor while supporting safer movement for all users—drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike.

Connecting Key Destinations

Bertrand Drive serves as a critical link between some of Lafayette’s most important destinations, including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Moncus Park, surrounding neighborhoods, and dozens of locally owned businesses. This investment strengthens those connections while positioning the corridor for continued economic growth and reinvestment.

Project Timeline and Progress

The design unveiling follows the project’s recent groundbreaking on March 23, which marked the start of Phase I subsurface communications work.

Looking ahead:

Phase I (subsurface communications) is currently underway with noticeable construction movements beginning June 1

Roadway construction is anticipated to begin in Q1 2027 with an estimated 18-month construction timeline

Full project completion is expected by the end of 2028

Building on Momentum

Led by LCG’s Capital Improvements team, in partnership with Mader Engineering and Stantec, the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project reflects a broader commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure investments across Lafayette Parish.

“Bertrand is a strong showcase of what’s possible in the heart of our city,” Boulet added. “When we engage stakeholders and plan with purpose, we can turn community input into real progress and keep moving Lafayette forward.”

Stay Engaged

LCG encourages residents, business owners, and stakeholders to stay engaged as the project continues to move forward. For full project details, updates, and opportunities for ongoing input, visit: lafayettela.gov/Bertrand [engage.zencity.io]

Residents can also explore additional, active construction projects at: lafayettela.gov/constructionmap [lcg.maps.arcgis.com]