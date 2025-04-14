Petroleum engineering students gain hands-on experience

LAFAYETTE, La. — Moncla Workover & Drilling hosted petroleum engineering students from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for an immersive visit of their facility.

The students gained insights into the world of well servicing and workover operations and had the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts.

While visiting the Moncla yard, they observed a workover rig, a slickline unit, a hydrostatic tubing testing truck, and a double cement pumping unit, along with a bulk trailer, according to a spokesperson for Moncla.