Pet adoption event waives fees, offers free crates this weekend

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A local animal shelter, Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, is making it easier than ever to bring home a new furry friend, waiving all adoption fees and providing free crates for dogs during a special event this weekend, plus a bag of their food.

The shelter, supported by a $30,000 grant, is hosting adoption events at its main facility and at Tractor Supply in Scott, aiming to find loving homes for dogs, puppies, and kittens. The initiative not only removes financial barriers for adopters but also helps pets transition smoothly into their new homes.

“We received a grant from the ASPCA, a $30,000 grant that will cover the adoption fees for any dog or cat adopted Friday or Saturday. All dogs also get a crate, a brand new wire crate for them to go home with,” said Lynn Green, adoption supervisor.

Pet adoption events like this are crucial, especially as shelters face overcrowding and rising costs. By waiving fees and providing essential supplies, the shelter hopes to encourage more families to adopt and reduce the number of animals returned due to common challenges like house training.

“We hope that the crate will help with less adoptions being returned, maybe because the pet had an accident in the house, or the pet chewed up a slipper. The crate can keep the pet in its own little area when it’s unsupervised,” Green added.

Here are the adoption details:



Friday (Today) AUG 1, 2025

Main Shelter Facility: Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dogs and kittens available for adoption Adoption fees waived Free crate with every dog adoption

Saturday (Tomorrow) AUG 2, 2025

Main Shelter Facility: Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Dogs and kittens available for adoption Adoption fees waived Free crate with every dog adoption Tractor Supply in Scott:

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Dogs and puppies available for adoption Adoption fees waived Free crate with every dog adoption KATC



