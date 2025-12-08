Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Lafayette Parish Crash

A Maurice man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on US 167 in Lafayette Parish, state police say.

Troopers were called to US 167 near Leblanc Road around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

They found Ricky Verret, 37, who had died in a crash.

Verret was walking on the right shoulder of the highway, troopers say. For reasons still under investigation, Verret entered the roadway into the path of a jeep that was pulling a trailer south on the highway.

Verret sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and not injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers urge all pedestrians and motorists to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. Pedestrians should cross roadways at well-lit intersections and wear reflective clothing when walking near traffic, especially at night. These safety practices are critical in reducing preventable tragedies on our roadways," a release states.

