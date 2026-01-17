Pedestrian Killed While Crossing I-49 in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A pedestrian was killed late Friday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 49 in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the northbound lanes of I-49 near Louisiana Highway 182. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the interstate when a 2018 Hyundai Sonata traveling north in the left lane hit him.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His identity has not been released and remains under investigation.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State police said routine toxicology samples were collected as part of the investigation. No charges have been announced.

Anyone with information that could help identify the pedestrian or clarify what happened is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.