Pedestrian killed in late night crash on University Avenue

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating a late night crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Investigators say it happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on N. University Avenue just south of W. Willow Street.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Jasmine Lasalle of Lafayette, was crossing University outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. Police said the driver left the area and that Lasalle died from her injuries at the hospital.

State Police went to the address the vehicle was registered to and found both the vehicle and the driver.

After getting a search warrant, police said they brought 53-year-old Travis Guillot of Arnaudville to the Lafayette Police Department, where he provided a voluntary breath sample.

Guillot was booked into jail for felony hit and run, among other counts.

The crash remains under investigation.