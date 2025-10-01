Pedestrian Killed in Lafayette Parish Crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Carencro – On September 30, 2025, just before 5:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatality crash involving a pedestrian on the Interstate 49 South Frontage Road near its intersection with Froeba Road. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Nathan Guidry of Church Point.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Guidry was walking on the Interstate 49 South Frontage Road while wearing dark clothing. At the same time, a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas was traveling south on I-49 South Frontage Road and struck Guidry.

Guidry sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The Volkswagen’s driver was properly restrained and uninjured.

The Volkswagen's driver was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Pedestrians should cross roadways in well-lit, designated areas and always walk facing traffic. Walking against the direction of traffic enables pedestrians to anticipate oncoming vehicles and react promptly. These simple steps can enhance the safety of pedestrians and minimize collisions.