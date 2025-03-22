Pedestrian killed in Friday morning crash

OSSUN, La. — Friday morning, a pedestrian was struck while removing a large item from the roadway and died from his injuries.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were called to the scene of a crash just after 7 a.m. on Friday, March 21, where Mark Darsey, 65, of Houma, was struck by a vehicle.

Darsey walked into the eastbound lane of Louisiana Highway 98 near Mills Street to remove a large item from the roadway. At that same time, another vehicle was traveling east on the highway and, for reasons still under investigation, struck Darsey. Darsey sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was uninjured. Troopers tested the driver for impairment, determining the driver was not impaired. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from both Darsey and the driver for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.