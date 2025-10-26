Pedestrian injured after being hit on Cameron Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Lafayette.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 100 block of Cameron Street, not far from the Evangeline Thruway. The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cameron Street is currently closed in both directions while officers investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes to prevent delays.

Police are expected to release additional information as it becomes available.