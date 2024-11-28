Watch Now
Pedestrian in critical condition after Wednesday crash

A woman crossing West University Avenue Wednesday morning is in critical condition after being hit by traffic, police say.

The woman was crossing the street around 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. University, police say.

She was trying to cross the street at the West Congress intersection, and police say she was in the crosswalk but had a "no not cross" signal at the time she stepped into the road.

The vehicle that hit her was on University and was turning onto Congress, with a green light, police say.

The driver went to the police department and voluntarily gave a breath sample, and no impairment is suspected, police say.

This crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Unit. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

