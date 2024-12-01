Pearl Harbor meal of remembrance set for Dec. 3 In Carencro

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A special Meal of Remembrance to honor Pearl Harbor veterans will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Carencro Community Center. The event, organized by Once Was Inc. and the Carencro Police Department, will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 5115 N. University Ave.

The meal commemorates the anniversary of Pearl Harbor while also raising awareness for National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month. Organizers say the event is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans and strengthen the community bond.

Event Details:

What: Pearl Harbor Meal of Remembrance

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., Carencro, La.

Cost: Free (Seating is limited)

Registration: www.oncewasinc.com



This event is free and open to veterans and community members, but seating is limited. Organizers encourage early registration to secure a spot.

For more information, visit www.oncewasinc.com

