Payroll fraud investigation underway at LRCA

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating alleged payroll fraud at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy’s lower campus that has already led to the removal of its principal and four employees, The Current reports.

The newspaper reports that an internal investigation by the charter school uncovered “possible falsification of time records, improper payroll entry, and unauthorized compensation payments,” according to a March 30 letter to the state auditor and district attorney from Charter Schools USA, which provides management services to LRCA’s governing entity.

The school, located on Vienne Lane just off Pont des Mouton Road, serving kindergarten through fourth-grade students, also reported its findings to local law enforcement, The Current reports.

“The investigation is nearing a conclusion, and the school has been fully cooperative,” the Lafayette Police Department’s public information officer, Sgt. Robin Green, tells The Current.

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