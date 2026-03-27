Paving a new pathway to health services in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana-Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College signed an agreement Thursday to create a new pathway into health services.

The partnership allows students to transfer up to 55 credits from SoLaCC toward the 120-credit Bachelor's degree in health services administration at UL. The agreement involves UL's College of Nursing and Health Services and SoLaCC's Division of Nursing and Allied Health.

"It means that we're able to create pathways that allows our students to still pursue their interests and their career aspiration, and yet at the same time still stay here in Acadiana, work locally and be employed in areas that really allow them to be able to use the credentials in a way that have high wage, high demand, focuses and contribute to a community that they love very dearly," said Vincent June, SoLaCC's chancellor.

Representatives from both schools met Thursday to finalize the agreement, opening new opportunities for students pursuing careers in health services.