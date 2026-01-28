Paul Billeaud announces retirement after 51 years of service

After 51 years of service to stockholders, Paul Billeaud has announced his retirement from the Billeaud Companies board of directors. Throughout his tenure, Billeaud played a vital role in guiding the company’s long-term growth and success.

Under Billeaud’s leadership, and in collaboration with the board of directors, the company successfully evolved from its agricultural roots into the premier real estate organization it is today, according to a spokesperson for Billeaud Companies.

The board of directors appointed his son, Brian P. Billeaud, to fill the remainder of his term. Brian brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy and marine transportation industries and has spent the past 10 years managing the liquid cargo division at Central Boat Rentals.

Billeaud Companies has been helping to build South Louisiana’s business landscape for more than 100 years. Specializing in commercial real estate and land development, Billeaud owns and operates more than 800,000 square feet of retail and office real estate, along with hundreds of acres of land suitable for development throughout Acadiana.