Patterson Street home damaged by fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — A home on the 600 block of Patterson Street in Lafayette caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Lafayette Fire Department responded to the multiple calls made to report smoke coming from the home. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from a window on the side of the house. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, but the house was left with heavy damage.

Fire officials determined the house had been sitting vacant for several months.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.