Pat's Downtown to close after 30 years

Pat's Downtown, a lunch institution in Lafayette for more than three decades, is closing its doors.

"After 30 unforgettable years, I've made the hard but heartfelt decision to retire from the restaurant industry," owner Patrick Dupuis announced via Facebook. "This journey wouldn't have been possible without the steady commitment of my loyal employees, some of who have worked with me for 20+ years.

"It also wouldn't have been possible without my family, parents, siblings and friends who have all contributed to the legacy that is Pat's Downtown. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication and the countless years of memories we've created together."

Dupuis said his restaurant will serve lunch for the last time on January 30. But that doesn't mean hungry diners won't find lunch in that spot any longer; he said that Pamplona's, the tapas restaurant that's next door, will be taking over the space to "begin serving lunch - with even more to come."

"To our cherished customers, thank you for your unwavering support over the years - through Festivals, Downtown Alive nights, private parties and our lunch crew. Your smiles, stories, and patronage have made this more than just a restaurant; it's been a home," Dupuis wrote.