Passport event coming to Lafayette Parish May 21

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced Tuesday that his office will host a passport acceptance event with the New Orleans Passport Agency to help Louisianians apply for or renew their passports.

The event will be held Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville, La., 70592.

“As summer travel planning picks up, my staff and the New Orleans Passport Agency are working together to help constituents apply for or renew their passports. I’m honored to help put on this event in Lafayette Parish, and I hope it helps make this process as easy as possible for Louisianians,” said Kennedy.

Applicants must bring the following items with them:

• Completed passport application (downloadable here)

• Passport photo (2" by 2", taken within the last 6 months)

• Government-issued I.D.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship

• Payment via credit/debit card or Apple/Google Pay (no cash, checks or money orders accepted)