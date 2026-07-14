PASA announces line-up for upcoming season

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA) has announced the line-up for their 2026-27 season.

Here's what PASA says about the upcoming performances:

Legacy artists and innovative productions are part of the exciting lineup, kicking off with Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves celebrating the music of John Coltrane.

It’s a vibrant mix of music, dance, theater, and family entertainment. The legendary Martha Graham Dance Company; acclaimed actor Roger Guenveur Smith in Frederick Douglass; Aquila Theatre’s dynamic adaptation of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde; Skye Isaac’s Cinema Serenade; Jill Butler and Her Joyride Band in a tribute to Burt Bacharach, and the family-favorite production Dog Man: The Musical light the stage month after month.

The PASA 26-27 season begins with Grammy winners Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves celebrating the music of John Coltrane at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at the Heymann Center. Two of today’s most acclaimed performers, Marsalis and Reeves, join the Branford Marsalis Quartet, one of jazz’s most formidable working bands. It’s a casually virtuosic ensemble whose evident delight in each other spills into the audience’s experience.

Blending athleticism, storytelling, and expressive movement, the world-class dancers of the Martha Graham Dance Company bring timeless themes to life in a performance at the Heymann Center on October 16 at 7:30 pm. For one hundred years, the Martha Graham Dance Company has shaped the world of modern dance with its groundbreaking artistry and emotional power.

Graham founded modern dance, which transformed ballet into a

“Martha Graham’s legacy has roots in PASA’s history,” says Jackie Lyle, PASA’s executive director. “Over the decades, we have presented the Erick Hawkins Dance Company, the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Ailey II, and Twyla Tharp’s Tharp! All of the artistic directors are part of Graham history.”

“Graham technique has been taught for decades in the dance and choreographic design department at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, even when it was known as SLI and USL,” she explains. “It is so exciting to think that we can celebrate this company during its 100th anniversary and honor the impact that Martha Graham continues to have on the world of dance.

Roger Guenveur Smith returns to the Theater at Baranco for an intimate performance of Frederick Douglass on November 13 at 7:30 pm. Smith channels the self-liberated and pioneering orator in this jazz-infused one-man show, where his performance technique sets the tone and tempo of Frederick Douglass's life and work. Known for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Spike Lee, Smith has delivered igniting performances to audiences around the world for over two decades.

Lafayette native Skye Isaac, whose talent has sparked national attention, will perform an evening of songs from the silver screen on Friday, February 19 at 7:30 at the Theater at Baranco. An ensemble of Isaac’s favorite musical collaborators will join her for this night of songs from cinema’s most memorable moments: Prince’s Purple Rain, Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On and more.

Aquila Theatre, at long last, returns to the Heymann Center on March 11 at 7:30 pm with a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Inspired by a strange and feverish dream, Stevenson created this Gothic horror to expose the treacherous and terrifying nature of a fractured self.

“We are so pleased to have Aquila Theatre back on our lineup,” says Lyle. “PASA fans will likely remember Aquila’s Hamlet and King Lear in earlier seasons. We are lucky that this excellent ensemble is heading our way. We can’t wait to see Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde!”

Jill Butler and her Joyride Band return to the Theater at Baranco, this time with famed composer Burt Bacharach’s book of songs. Over 1,000 singers and performers have covered the songs of this legendary composer, including Dione Warwick, Cyndi Lauper and Elvis Costello. With a voice that’s both silky and powerful, Butler brings powerhouse vocals, soulful piano and a contagious sense of fun to the stage, and her Joyride Band is a remarkable ensemble of Hall-of- Famer musicians. Expect a big night of unforgettable music, big talent, irresistible energy, and Bacharach hits: Do You Know the Way to San Jose, Walk on By, and What the World Needs Now are just a few.

Dog Man: The Musical comes to life at 6 p.m. on January 12 at the Heymann Center. This early evening performance is sure to entertain hearts young and old as it follows the chronicles of Dog Man, a police dog who loves to fight crime and chew on furniture. Can Dog Man be a good boy while saving the city from Flippy the Fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. The show features an exciting book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, music by Brad Alexander, and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman. Recommended for ages 6+.

PASA offers a variety of ticket options for the 2026-27 season. In addition to full-season packages, customizable Pick 3 packages are available, which allow concert-goers to select any three performances. All tickets and passes are available now at www.pasaonline.org [pasaonline.org].

For more than 30 years, PASA has connected Acadiana with world-class artists and transformative experiences that celebrate the performing arts. This season promises to deliver unforgettable moments, foster community engagement, and inspire audiences of all ages.

“Choosing artists to bring to our community is quite fun, but at the same time very challenging. The hallmark of our mission is to bring in performers and ensembles that people follow, but do not often–or ever–have the chance to see these performers live,” Lyle.

The PASA series will take place in two Lafayette venues: the Heyman Performing Arts Center located at 1373 S. College Road, and The Theater at Baranco, inside Dr. Raphael J. Baranco Elementary at 801 Mudd Ave. Both venues are located in Lafayette, LA.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to learn about PASA’s outreach programs, visit www.pasaonline.org [pasaonline.org].