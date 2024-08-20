Part of Lafayette under boil water advisory

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Water System has experienced problems with the water supply system due to a contractor cutting a waterline at 420 Benoit Road. The customers affected are along all or portions of the following roads: Desoto Road, Benoit Road, Mills Street, Gourmet Road, W. Gloria Switch Road, Androcles Road, La Rue Des Renards, Lynda Street, and Gayle Road.

Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The water system will rescind this advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

