Part of Failla Road to be closed this week

Lafayette, LA – The 300 block of Failla Road, at the bridge located approximately 0.46 miles southeast of Verot School Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and will remain closed until Friday, October 31, 2025.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to perform repairs to the aging timber piles supporting the bridge structure, city officials say.

Detour routes will be clearly marked, and local access will be maintained as follows:

Residents living north of the closure may access their neighborhood via Verot School Road.

Residents living south of the closure may access their neighborhood via La Neuville Road.

Detour Routes Include:

Verot School Road

Ambassador Caffery Parkway

La Neuville Road

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detour signage, exercise caution in the area, and plan for possible delays.

Lafayette Consolidated Government appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to maintain and improve local infrastructure, officials say.