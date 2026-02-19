Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Part of N. Buchanan Street closing for repairs

The 200 block of N. Buchanan Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Monday, February 23, through Friday, February 27, 2026. A Lafayette Utilities Systems contractor, The Patch Group, will be repairing concrete panels within the roadway as a result of previous utility construction.

Detour routes include:

  • W. Simcoe Street
  • Monroe Street
  • Cameron Street

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted detour signage. Lafayette Consolidated Government appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this necessary infrastructure repair.

