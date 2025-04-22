Parking, closures, shuttle info for Festival International de Louisiane

Get ready for Festival International de Louisiane, taking place in downtown Lafayette from April 23 to April 27.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees, please take note of the following road closures and parking restrictions:

Key Dates & Times:



Festival Dates: Wednesday, April 23rd - Sunday, April 27th, 2025

Wednesday, April 23rd - Sunday, April 27th, 2025 Event Hours (unless otherwise noted):

Wednesday, April 23rd - Friday, April 25th: Starting at 5:00 PM Saturday, April 26th & Sunday, April 27th: All Day



No Parking Zones (Meters will be bagged):



Effective Monday, April 21st - Sunday, April 27th:

Jefferson Street: Lee Avenue to Main Street

Effective Thursday, April 24th - Sunday, April 27th (During event hours):

Jefferson Street: Main Street to Vermilion Street (after 5:00 PM) Buchanan Street: Congress Street to Central Street Rue Bibliotheque from Congress to Central Street West Congress from Second to Buchanan Street Taylor Street: Garfield Street to Vermilion Street Lee Avenue: University Avenue to Jefferson Street Barry Street: Lee Avenue to Lafayette Street (during event hours)

Effective Friday, April 25th - Sunday, April 27th:

Jefferson Street: Vermilion Street to Cypress Street

Effective Wednesday, April 23rd - Sunday, April 27th:

Lee Avenue: Jefferson Street to Garfield Street



Parking Garage Information:



Pare Auto du Centreville: Closed to the public from Thursday, April 24th to Sunday, April 27th (Starting at 5:30 PM on 04/24 & 04/25; All day on 04/26 & 04/27). Access available to regular permit holders and FIL permit holders ONLY.

Buchanan Street Garage: 1st and 2nd Floors closed to the public from Thursday, April 24th to Sunday, April 27th (Starting at 5:30 PM on 04/24 & 04/25; All day on 04/26 & 04/27). Upper Levels remain open to regular permit holders, FIL permit holders, and the general public.

Street Closures:



Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Monday, April 21st - Sunday, April 27th:

Lee Avenue: Jefferson Street to Convent Street (FIL Volunteer Center Tent will be present) Main Street: Jefferson Street to Lee Avenue (FIL Merchandise Tent will be present)

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Thursday, April 24th - Monday, April 28th:

Lafayette Street: Vermilion Street to Rue Bibliotheque (Stage setup)

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Friday, April 25th - Sunday, April 27th:

Vermilion Street: Buchanan Street to Lafayette Street (Arts & crafts tents)

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Wednesday, April 23rd - Monday, April 28th:

Polk Street: Vermilion Street to Garfield Street (Food tents)

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Thursday, April 24th - Sunday, April 27th:

Congress Street: Rue Bibliotheque to Buchanan Street (Police Command Center)

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Wednesday, April 23rd - Monday, April 28th (Starting at 6:00 AM on 04/24):

Congress Street: Polk Street to Taylor Street (FIL Merchandise Tent)

One-Way Traffic - Effective Thursday, April 24th (5:00 PM) - Sunday, April 27th (10:00 PM):

Lee Street: Convent Street to Garfield Street (Eastbound direction only)

Partial Closure - Effective Thursday, April 24th (8:00 AM) - Sunday, April 27th (10:00 PM):

Lee Street: Convent Street to Garfield Street (One lane barricaded, no vehicle traffic)

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - Effective Thursday, April 24th - Sunday, April 27th:

Lee Street: Garfield Street to Cypress Street

Full Closure (No Thru Traffic) - During Event Hours Only:

Jefferson Street: Lee Street to Main Street (04/23 - 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Jefferson Street: Main Street to Garfield Street (04/24 & 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Garfield Street: Buchanan Street to Lee Avenue (04/24 & 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Congress Street: Jefferson Street to Taylor Street (04/24 & 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Vermilion Street: Lee Street to Jefferson Street (04/24 & 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Vermilion Street: Jefferson Street to Buchanan Street (04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Vermilion Street: Lafayette Street to St. John Street (04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Buchanan Street: Vermilion Street to Congress Street (04/24 & 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27) Lafayette Street & Rue Bibliotheque: Vermilion Street to Congress Street (04/24 & 04/25 starting at 5:00 PM; All day 04/26 & 04/27)



Here's a map:

Shuttle Information:

We encourage attendees to utilize the provided shuttle service and plan their travel accordingly. Your cooperation will help ensure a safe and enjoyable Festival International for everyone.

Parking downtown gets difficult during Festival. Orgainzers urge visitors to take advantage of the Festival shuttle that runs from the UL Lafayette Health Science Campus Parking Garages located at 601 West St. Mary Boulevard. and 411 St. Landry Street to downtown Lafayette. Get dropped off right into the magic of Festival International!

Please note: The public parking lot is not owned or operated by Festival International, though we work with UL Lafayette Transportation Services in order to offer our patrons ample, safe parking.

2025 SHUTTLE SCHEDULE

LEE STREET/BARRY STREET STOP

THURSDAY 5:00 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 11:00 p.m

FRIDAY 4:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 10:45 p.m.

SATURDAY 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 9:45 p.m.

SUNDAY 11:30 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 7:30 p.m.

Ample parking and shuttle at UL Health Science Campus Parking Garages (located at 601 W. St. Mary Boulevard and 411 St. Landry Street)

THURSDAY - SUNDAY $15 per car entry – CREDIT /DEBIT CARDS ONLY

Hop on the shuttle at the corner of St. Landry and W. St. Mary - Service every 15 minutes

Made possible by a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Stay Connected:

For the latest updates and information, please visit the festival Facebook page here.