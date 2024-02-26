Parish Proud sets Carencro clean-up event

Parish Proud is looking for volunteers to help clean up and beautify Carencro Park.

The plans are to repaint dugouts, pressure wash sidewalks, pick up litter, and more.

The event will begin at 11am, with registration/sign-in opening at 10:30am. Walk-up registration is welcome, or you can sign up here to speed up the process. As always, Parish Proud will provide the project tools, but if you have your own and would like to bring them, you’re more than welcome to. This is a majority paint project, so be sure to dress accordingly.

If you can't make that event, but still want to help, on March 16 the group will be hosting a mini event at Girard Park with Planet Fitness as part of UL's The Big Event.

While this will be a primarily student-powered event, they still need lots of help for this project. You can sign up to volunteer for this event here. Registration and sign-in will open at 8:30am at Girard Park, with projects beginning at 10am and ending at noon. Organizers say they will be randomly assigning volunteers to project zones ahead of time; when you sign in, you will be given a wristband alerting you to which project you will be working on.

If you are volunteering with friends for family, there is an option to leave a note with your registration when registering online. Organizers ask that you please include in this note the names of who you are volunteering with so that we may place you together.