Parish Proud asking for Downtown cleanup volunteers

Parish Proud is partnering with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the Downtown Lafayette Ambassadors for a downtown beautification and maintenance effort along Jefferson Street.

They are calling on volunteers and local businesses to care for the landscape beds by weeding and picking up litter, helping to keep downtown clean.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Location & Times: 8:15AM: Volunteer check-in/registration opens at the Parish Proud tents in the parking lot across from The Lofts at the Municipal and next to Pop's Poboys 9:00AM: Opening remarks and project overview 9:15AM - 11:00AM: Project Worktime



What to Bring:

Sun protection (hat, sunscreen, etc.)

Water bottle

Landscaping/gardening gloves

Join your community in caring for downtown and keeping Jefferson Street looking its best. Spots are limited. Click here to register.