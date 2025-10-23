Parents play critical role in helping prevent teen driving deaths during national safety week

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with Louisiana’s Destination Zero Deaths (DZD) to support National Teen Driver Safety Week, taking place October 19–25, 2025 .

Teen Driver Safety Week's Must Know Advice

According to NHTSA, “Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for 15-20-year-olds.” In 2023, “there were 2,611 people killed in crashes involving a teen (15 to 18 years old) driver, and 822 were teen drivers themselves.” The campaign urges families to discuss safe driving habits with teens before “parents hand over the keys.” Ultimately, “it’s parents who are in control.”

“Parents play a critical role in teaching teen drivers safe driving habits,” said Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for DZD-Acadiana.

Czajkowski noted that NHTSA offers helpful tips and a framework for having discussions with teen drivers about risky driving behaviors that can lead to fatal consequences. The agency’s resources include conversations about “alcohol and other drug use, lack of seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding, or driving with passengers.” Studies show “teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engaged in less risky driving behaviors and were involved in fewer crashes.”

Speaking with KATC’s Jobie Lagrange, a DZD representative explained, “Teen driver safety is relevant year-round, because we have teen drivers out there all the time as young, novice teen drivers, they don’t have the road experience… that adult drivers with many more miles of experience have.” Still, “every crash is preventable,” they said. “If they have an opportunity to be given options for better choices while they’re behind the wheel, we have an opportunity to bring those numbers down.”

The expert added, “Driver’s Ed is incredibly important… but it is far from the end all.” Louisiana’s “graduated driver’s license law… provides an opportunity for kids to learn how to drive, but a lot of it is under the guidance of their parents or caretakers.” They stressed that “the involvement of a parent or caretaker is essential in the world of a teen driver, and it starts much earlier than you think.” Parents’ behavior matters because “kids are very impressionable. The things that you do while you’re driving are what is going to imprint on them for a long time.”

As Lagrange summarized, “Driving becomes so habitual we don’t think about it… we might be reinforcing that on our teens.” NHTSA encourages parents to model safe habits and review Louisiana’s graduated driver-licensing rules to help young drivers make smart choices on the road. For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/road-safety/teen-driving .

