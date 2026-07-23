PARC wins first AARP Community Challenge Flagship Grant

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) Department has received its first AARP Community Challenge Flagship Grant.

The $15,000 award will fund outdoor improvements at the Greenhouse Senior Center located at 110 Northeast Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette.

Lafayette was one of only seven Louisiana communities selected to receive the flagship grant. The $15,000 award will fund outdoor improvements at the Greenhouse Senior Center, including shaded seating, a small community garden, and a gazebo. Construction will begin this fall with the community garden, with the full project anticipated to wrap up by summer 2027. Once completed, the expanded outdoor space will provide additional room for programs, gatherings, and everyday enjoyment.

“One of the best parts of walking through the Greenhouse Senior Center is seeing neighbors laughing over coffee, playing cards, or even exercising together,” said PARC Director, Byron Starks. “This grant creates even more opportunities for those everyday moments to happen outdoors and we’re grateful to AARP for helping us continue investing in a place that means so much to so many people here in Lafayette.”

The AARP Community Challenge provides funding for quick-action projects that improve the quality of life in communities across the country, with a focus on creating more livable communities for people of all ages, especially adults age 50 and older. The 2026 program awarded a record $8.3 million across more than 700 projects nationwide focused on areas such as public spaces, housing, transportation, digital connections, and disaster resilience.

For more information about PARC senior centers and services, visit lafayettela.gov/parks-art-recreation-culture/seniors-centers/.