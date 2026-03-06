PARC celebrates 100 years of Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) Department is celebrating 100 years of the Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course, Lafayette’s oldest public golf course.

Originally built in 1926, the course—affectionately called “Muni” by many—is named after Lafayette natives and brothers Jay and Lionel Hebert, the only brothers in golf history to both win the PGA Championship. Lionel captured the title in 1957, followed by Jay in 1960, cementing their legacy in professional golf and local sports history.

To mark the course’s centennial year, PARC will host a kickoff celebration on Friday, March 20 at 4:00 p.m. [facebook.com] at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course (1121 Mudd Avenue). Community members, golfers, and supporters are invited to attend as Lafayette honors a century of golf, tradition, and community at the historic course.

The course blends classic charm with modern updates following a 2010 renovation that introduced improved cart paths, upgraded turf conditions, and enhanced amenities. Today, the course continues to serve as a hub for local golf, hosting events such as the Sheriff’s Junior Golf Tournament, high school competitions, the Lafayette City Championship, and numerous community fundraisers.

“Celebrating 100 years of golf at this location is an incredible achievement for our city,” said Chris Arceneaux, Head Golf Professional. “It is equally special to celebrate 25 years under the Hebert name.”

PARC will commemorate the centennial throughout the year with a series of special events, including a 3-Person Scramble on Friday, July 31 and a Centennial Gala Celebration on Saturday, August 1, along with additional tournaments and community gatherings.