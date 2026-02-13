PARC announces summer jobs

Lafayette, LA –Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is now accepting applications for summer camp employment opportunities for the 2025 season.

Summer Camp will take place from June 1 – July 10, 2026, at the Girard Park Recreation Center, offering a fun and engaging experience for local youth. The Swim Season will run from June 1 – August 6, 2026, at the Girard and Martin Luther King pools.

Available Positions:



Camp Director: Responsible for overall camp leadership and operations, including staff supervision, risk prevention, and camper well-being.

Assistant Camp Director: Supports the Camp Director in daily operations, field trip logistics, and camp schedule.

Camp Counselors: Supervise and engage with campers during daily activities, ensuring a fun and safe environment.

Camp Administrative Assistant: Provides administrative support for camp operations and communications.

Aquatic Pool Manager: Oversees daily operations of aquatic facilities and supervises lifeguard staff.

Lifeguards: Ensures the safety of patrons at PARC aquatic facilities.

Recreation Center & Athletic Coordinators (Seasonal): Support summer programming and/or Athletic Programming at recreation centers and/or outdoor fields including sports, enrichment activities, and special events.

Custodian/Janitor (Seasonal): Provides cleaning and sanitation support across recreation centers, camps, and aquatic facilities during peak summer operations.



Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available for staff orientation, date coming soon.

Applications can be found on lafayettela.gov/parc or picked up at the PARC Administrative Office (500 Girard Park Drive). Completed applications should be returned to the PARC Administrative Office along with a valid Driver’s License.

For more information, contact the PARC office at parc@lafayettela.gov or 337-291-8370. Details about camp registration and swimming hours will be announced soon.