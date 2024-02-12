Overturned rig in Scott; roads are blocked

Heidi Circle is still closed Monday morning after an 18-wheeler carrying highly flammable liquid overturned in a curve.

Scott Fire Department officials tell us they were called to the 700 block of the road around 6:30 a.m. Monday, and they found the driver trapped inside his rig after it overturned in a curve. Tractor-trailer rigs are not allowed in that area of the road, officials confirm.

Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, who received minor injuries, and determine that no product was leaking.

Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat Unit was then requested to the incident to assist with chemicals involved.

After an assessment of the damage to the trailer, LFDHMRT and LSP Hazmat personnel confirmed that the chemical would have to be transferred into another trailer.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, equipment was in route the scene to begin the transfer process, which was expected to take several hours. The roadway will remain closed throughout the duration and people are asked to avoid the area.

Officials said an update will be sent out once operations are completed.