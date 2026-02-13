Over 38,000 Books Read: Lafayette Public Library Celebrates Voracious Readers

How many books can you read in a year? For the members of the 100 Book Club, reading a hundred books is a good start!

Lafayette Public Library celebrated those who read 100 books or more at the annual 100 Book Club celebration held Monday, February 9, at South Regional Library. This impressive group has been around since 2013 and attracts voracious readers, both children and adults, who simply love to get lost in a good book.

Lafayette Public Library not only supplies these avid readers, but also encourages them by celebrating their achievements and building a sense of community around their shared love for books. Many of the members have participated for several years now while others are new to the club.

Last year, 178 people completed the 100 Book Club challenge, 70 of whom are aged 6 – 12.

In total, challenge completers read a whopping 38,182 books in 2025.

The library gave out certificates, prizes, and refreshments to celebrate this amazing feat. The youngest members went home with medals and Slinky toys, while the adults received 100 Book Club coffee mugs and lapel pins.

It is not too late to sign up for the 100 Book Club challenge for 2026. Why not challenge yourself while enjoying great stories. As one club member advised, seek out books you feel you’ll like and the challenge is sure to be a fun and world-expanding ride.

The challenge is open to readers, ages 6 and older. Reading materials that can be logged include physical books, eBooks, audiobooks, eAudiobooks, and graphic novels. Picture books count for elementary school participants only. Find all the rules and the link to register at https://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/services/readingprograms