Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital Mardi Gras

Today, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital hosted their annual Pediatric Mardi Gras Parade! Lourdes team members decorated vibrant floats and paraded through the halls of the units. They delivered beads, toys and festive Mardi Gras throws. The annual parade is the hospital’s way of bringing the Mardi Gras spirit to patients and families staying in the hospital during the holiday. There were lots of smiles and laughter from everyone!

