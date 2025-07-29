Our Lady of Lourdes Unveils New Statue of Our Lady Gifted by the Board of Trustees

LAFAYETTE, LA – Our Lady of Lourdes Health, a ministry of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health, was honored to receive and unveil a recent gift from the Board of Trustees. The team at Our Lady of Lourdes was gifted a one-of-a-kind marble statue of their namesake. The statue, standing over 6 feet tall, will be housed at the entrance of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette welcoming all who enter through the doors for care.

“This statue of our Blessed Mother was such a generous gesture from the board, gifted to the hospital for all their many contributions to the health system and its ministry,” said Pete Guarisco, Senior Vice President of Mission Integration. “May it serve as a reminder that Our Lady of Lourdes is a sacred healing space for all who seek care.”

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for this heartfelt gift,” said Stephanie Manson, President of Our Lady of Lourdes Health. “Not only is it a beautiful work of art, but also a symbol of our faith and the hospital’s beloved patron.”

"Our Lady of Lourdes Health, founded by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in 1949, has always celebrated its identity as a Catholic healthcare ministry. The core values guiding the organization include service, reverence and love for all life, joyfulness of spirit, humility, and justice," a release states.

Here are some photos from the ceremony: