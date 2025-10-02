Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Opens 11 New Emergency Beds

LAFAYETTE, LA – Our Lady of Lourdes Health has announced the opening of 11 new emergency department beds at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, marking the second completed project in the Advancing Acadiana strategic growth plan.

This expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for emergency care across Acadiana and surrounding communities, officials say.

The newly added beds at the Regional Medical Center on Ambassador Caffery Parkway will significantly increase capacity, reduce wait times and improve patient throughput, they say.

“This expansion is a direct response to the needs of our community,” said Stephanie Manson, president of Our Lady of Lourdes Health. “As Acadiana continues to grow, so must our ability to provide timely, quality and compassionate care. The Advancing Acadiana initiative is more than bricks and mortar. It’s our commitment to serve our patients in the right place, with the right resources, at the right time.”

The expansion comes amid a 20-30% increase in emergency room visits over the past year. The additional beds will help alleviate pressure on existing facilities and ensure faster access to critical care, officials say.

“The addition of these 11 emergency department beds represents an enhancement to our ability to deliver timely and effective care,” said Zachary Barnhill, senior director of emergency services for Our Lady of Lourdes Health. “With an increase in emergency visits across our region, this expansion allows us to better accommodate patient volume, reduce wait times and ensure that our clinical teams can respond quickly and efficiently. As Acadiana continues to grow, we remain committed to advancing our services to meet the needs of our community.”

This emergency department expansion is part of a broader $100 million investment across Our Lady of Lourdes Health’s campuses through the Advancing Acadiana plan. The strategic growth plan includes enhancements to procedural platforms, inpatient units and specialized care services at both the Heart Hospital and Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

To learn more about Advancing Acadiana and to stay up to date on all of these projects and investments visit LourdesRMC.com/AdvancingAcadiana.