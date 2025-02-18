Our Lady of Fatima Advisory Council asks principal to resign

The advisory council for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School has asked that the principal step down.

The OLF Advisory Council voted February 12 to "respectfully recommend a leadership change at the principal level at Our Lady of Fatima School."

"The decision to issue this statement was not made lightly," a letter sent to parents, faculty and staff of the school states. "As your elected representatives, we feel it is our duty to communicate with you directly."

The letter, which was provided to KATC by parents, states that the council members have received "an extraordinary number of calls, messages and conversations" from parents, staff and parishoners "expressing concerns and requesting change."

KATC, as well, has received several calls from parents since that meeting, expressing concerns about the situation at the school. We reached out to the Diocese for comment, and we will update this story as soon as we receive one.

"Given both the volume and the gravity of these concerns, we, too, believe that change is necessary and that maintaining the status quo is not in the best interest of our school's future," the statement reads.

The letter encourages recipients to reach out to advisory council members, and to voice their concerns directly to the pastor and the diocese.

"We ask for your continued prayers for the holiness, success and growth of Our Lady of Fatima SChool. May God bless our students, faculty, staff and all those dedicated to the school's mission and future," the statement reads.