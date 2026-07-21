Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into Acadiana this week

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way through Acadiana this week, with stops in Lafayette and Youngsville on Thursday and Friday.

The 27-foot vehicle will visit two Rouses locations Thursday, July 23rd — 1810 Camellia Blvd. in Lafayette from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2900 E. Milton Ave. in Youngsville from 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday stop at Children's Museum

On Friday, July 24th, the Wienermobile will be parked outside the Children's Museum of Acadiana, 201 E. Congress St. in Lafayette, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Norah Martin, an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger known as "Nacho Dog Norah," said the vehicle's 90th anniversary has brought out a wave of memories from the public.

"The mobile is 90 years old this year and everybody we meet has such cool stories — whether it's their first time or their grandpaw was a Hotdogger many years ago, whatever it may be, people have the greatest stories and we just relish when people come up to us and share their experiences about the Wienermobile," Martin said.

Martin and her co-pilot, known as "Cookout Caroline," are driving the Wienermobile through the Lafayette area this week.