Operator injured after machine overturns

One person was injured Wednesday after being trapped under an overturned mini excavator.

Scott Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Lormand Road shortly after noon on Wednesday.

They found a man 57, trapped underneath a mini excavator that had overturned. Firefighters used their hydraulic rescue equipment to lift the machine, which weighs approximately 10,000 pounds. Once the lifted and stabilized the machine, they removed the man and provided him with on-scene medical care. After he was stabled, he was transported to a local hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred when the man was backing the excavator off a trailer. A ramp slipped, and that caused the machine to overturn with the operator underneath it.