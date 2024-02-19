Registration open for online job fair set for February 28

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect in- and out-of-state job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business administration and technology positions.

The online event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register in advance or during the event.

Positions featured at the career fair include Analyst, Technical Writer and Editor, AWS Data Engineer, Account Manager, Accountant, Financial Analysts, Logistician Associate, Catering and Production Manager, Nutrition Specialist, Data Entry, IT Support, RFP Writer, Software Developer and more.

Eight companies from across the state seeking to fill more than 90 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:



Bollinger, Houma

CGI, Lafayette

Click Here Digital, Baton Rouge

General Informatics, Baton Rouge

The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Pearl River

LHC Group, Lafayette

Premier Health, Baton Rouge

Sparq, Baton Rouge

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com]. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.