One wounded, another jailed after fight involving gun

One person is in critical condition and another is in jail after a fight in Broussard this past weekend.

Broussard Police were called to the 1200 block of Young Street Saturday morning.

They found there was a fight, a gun was produced and the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

Donald Richard, 18, was arrested without incident and booked with attempted manslaughter.

This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.