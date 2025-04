One person is under arrest and another is in the hospital after a fight Monday morning.

Kobe Bibbins, 26, was booked with attempted second-degree murder after the fight that happened in the 200 block of Brockton Drive.

Deputies were called to the location to investigate a fight, and found that someone involved in the argument had a knife; two people were transported to the hospital, including Bibbins. Once he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Lafayette jail.