One person killed in motorcycle crash Saturday evening

LAFAYETTE, La. — The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Saturday evening.

Lafayette Police Department was called to the 200 block of Southpark Road just before 6:20 p.m. Saturday, where officers found the driver of the motorcycle, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are conducting a preliminary investigation. As a result of the crash, Southpark Road is closed between West Pinhook Road and American Boulevard.

No further details are available at this time. KATC will update this story with more information as it is released.